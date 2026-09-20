Elon Musk previews Grok 4.8 as Altman hints OpenAI release

Just days after backing calls to slow down AI, Elon Musk and Sam Altman are back in the spotlight with big announcements about their next AI models.

Musk's SpaceXAI is set to complete pre-training and transition into reinforcement learning this week for Grok 4.8, an upgrade boasting a massive 2.5 trillion parameters and promising a serious performance boost.

Meanwhile, Altman has dropped hints that OpenAI's next major release is coming soon, describing it as "big" and on par with expectations for DevDay 2025.