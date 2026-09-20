Elon Musk previews Grok 4.8 as Altman hints OpenAI release
Just days after backing calls to slow down AI, Elon Musk and Sam Altman are back in the spotlight with big announcements about their next AI models.
Musk's SpaceXAI is set to complete pre-training and transition into reinforcement learning this week for Grok 4.8, an upgrade boasting a massive 2.5 trillion parameters and promising a serious performance boost.
Meanwhile, Altman has dropped hints that OpenAI's next major release is coming soon, describing it as "big" and on par with expectations for DevDay 2025.
Grok 4.6 outperforms GPT 5.6 Sol
Musk's recently launched Grok 4.6 already outperformed OpenAI's GPT 5.6 Sol on the Artificial Analyst Intelligence Index, landing just behind Anthropic's Fable 5 model.
Musk emphasized that Grok's tech was, "Our C/C++ training stack was written by humans. AI is not yet good enough for extremely high-performance software (but it will be)," pushing back against rumors of shortcuts in development.
With both leaders teasing major upgrades, the AI race is heating up again, and everyone's watching to see what drops next.