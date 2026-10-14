Elon Musk says AI now makes design and aesthetic decisions
Technology
Elon Musk just admitted that AI is moving into creative territory once thought to be purely human.
Responding to Benji Taylor, head of design at X and SpaceXAI, Musk agreed that AI models are now making decisions about design and aesthetics: basically, areas where we used to think only people had real judgment.
Musk says AI could reshape work
Musk's one-word reply, "True," shows he sees AI getting better at tasks needing a human touch.
He's also been vocal about how this shift could change work as we know it, saying AI might soon outperform people in digital jobs.
Musk predicts future work could feel more like play and supports the idea of universal high income if AI keeps boosting productivity without needing as much human labor.