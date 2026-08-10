Elon Musk shares fake AI-made Falcon 9 Moon clip

The real story: On August 5, a 4,000-kilogram SpaceX Falcon 9 seconds-stage booster actually crashed into the far side of the Moon at about 8,700km per hour.

Even though there was no live footage (no cameras were around), space agencies confirmed it using satellite images and even spotted debris from the impact.

Turns out, crashing rockets for research is not new. NASA has been doing it since Apollo days!