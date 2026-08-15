Elon Musk unveils X transparency policy for government censorship requests
Elon Musk just announced a new X policy that puts a spotlight on government censorship.
Now, if a government asks X to remove or restrict posts or accounts, users will actually see who made the request and, when possible, the legal reason behind it.
As Musk put it, "Any censorship required by governments is now clearly visible."
India's IT Ministry disputes X claim
This move aims to make content moderation less secretive and give users more insight into what's happening behind the scenes.
But not everyone's on board: India's IT Ministry pushed back against X's claim that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a new blocking order on July 3 covering 2,355 accounts (including Reuters) on July 3, 2025.
The ministry says they told X to restore Reuters quickly but faced delays from the platform.
The whole back-and-forth highlights ongoing tensions between social media platforms and governments over who controls what we see online.