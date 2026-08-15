Elon Musk unveils X transparency policy for government censorship requests

This move aims to make content moderation less secretive and give users more insight into what's happening behind the scenes.

But not everyone's on board: India's IT Ministry pushed back against X's claim that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a new blocking order on July 3 covering 2,355 accounts (including Reuters) on July 3, 2025.

The ministry says they told X to restore Reuters quickly but faced delays from the platform.

The whole back-and-forth highlights ongoing tensions between social media platforms and governments over who controls what we see online.