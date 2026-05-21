Elon Musk's X fined in Australia over child protection failures
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) just got hit with a hefty fine in Australia for not following child protection rules.
The trouble started when the eSafety Commissioner said X was way too slow in responding to questions about how it handles online child exploitation.
This all happened soon after Musk bought Twitter in 2022; the company was later rebranded as X.
X fined A$650,000 plus A$100,000
The court ordered X to pay roughly A$650,000, plus another A$100,000 for legal costs, because it missed deadlines and sent incomplete information to regulators.
X blamed the delays on its company shake-up after Musk's takeover, but regulators say that not sharing information on time makes it harder to keep children safe online.
This case highlights rising tensions between tech giants and governments trying to hold them accountable.