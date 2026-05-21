Elon Musk's X fined in Australia over child protection failures Technology May 21, 2026

Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) just got hit with a hefty fine in Australia for not following child protection rules.

The trouble started when the eSafety Commissioner said X was way too slow in responding to questions about how it handles online child exploitation.

This all happened soon after Musk bought Twitter in 2022; the company was later rebranded as X.