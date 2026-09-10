Emil Michael rejects warnings AI could wipe out humanity

Michael believes AI risks can be managed with smart regulations and teamwork between government and industry.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is in a standoff with Anthropic. After failed talks over military safeguards, most classified AI projects were moved away from Anthropic.

Despite a court win for Anthropic in California, Michael says a bigger national security case is still pending.

Anthropic hasn't responded yet, highlighting how tech innovation and security concerns are clashing more than ever.