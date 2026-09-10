Emil Michael rejects warnings AI could wipe out humanity
Emil Michael, a technology executive, isn't buying the hype that artificial intelligence could wipe out humanity.
After a former Anthropic engineer sounded alarms about risky self-improving AI, Michael called those warnings exaggerated and driven by fear at a recent defense conference.
Pentagon moved AI projects from Anthropic
Michael believes AI risks can be managed with smart regulations and teamwork between government and industry.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is in a standoff with Anthropic. After failed talks over military safeguards, most classified AI projects were moved away from Anthropic.
Despite a court win for Anthropic in California, Michael says a bigger national security case is still pending.
Anthropic hasn't responded yet, highlighting how tech innovation and security concerns are clashing more than ever.