Enceladus water leaking into space may aid search for life
Scientists just found that water from Saturn's moon Enceladus is leaking into space, and it could be a big deal for the search for life beyond Earth.
Turns out, when ocean droplets escape through cracks and freeze slowly, they split salts and organic stuff into different ice particles, giving researchers a peek at what's under the surface without having to drill.
Frank Postberg's team suggests grain sampling
Frank Postberg's team in Berlin used data from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, which had already sampled 961 of these icy particles.
Their lab tests showed that slow freezing keeps the good stuff, like organic molecules, separate and easier to spot.
This means future missions might just scoop up these ice grains instead of drilling through thick ice, speeding up our hunt for possible microbes on Enceladus.