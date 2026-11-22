Enhertu with antibody eradicates tumors and induces immunity in mice
Scientists have found a new drug combo that completely wiped out tumors in mice and even stopped the cancer from coming back when the mice were exposed again.
The treatment used Enhertu, a cancer drug, and an experimental antibody that helps the immune system fight harder.
Basically, these mice not only beat their cancer but also built up immunity against it.
Human trials needed for Enhertu combo
Researchers tested this on mice with human-like tumors, using a special antibody to activate immune cells while targeting the cancer.
When combined with Enhertu, the result was total tumor elimination in all nine mice in one breast-cancer test.
Other treatments like EGFR antibodies and chemotherapy produced tumor rejection in about 75% of mice and slowed colorectal tumor growth, respectively.
It's early days, though: human trials are still needed to see if this works safely for people.
But if all goes well, this could open up new ways to help our bodies fight off tough cancers in the future.