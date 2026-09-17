Eric Xu urges faster AI progress and stresses safety balance
At Shanghai's Connect conference, Huawei's rotating chairman Eric Xu shared that Chinese AI developers haven't run into the same big safety issues as their American counterparts.
He called for faster AI progress but stressed finding the right balance between innovation and keeping things safe, especially as US firms worry about AI systems slipping past controls.
Huawei predicts 900 billion autonomous agents
Huawei believes AI can be managed safely, and China is quickly rolling it out while setting mandatory safety standards.
They predict that by 2035, most global AI tasks will be handled by autonomous agents (think 900 billion of them).
Even with US chip restrictions making things tough, Huawei is still a major force in China's AI chip scene, though meeting local demand remains a challenge.