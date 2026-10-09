Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal urges faster uploads for AI
Ericsson India is stepping up its game to handle the new wave of AI-powered tech, like smart glasses that send tons of data to the cloud.
At India Mobile Congress 2026, Managing Director Nitin Bansal explained that boosting upload speeds is key for these next-generation devices.
It's all part of Ericsson's "networks for AI" plan to keep up with how we use tech today.
Ericsson built 15,000 antennas 25 million components
Ericsson isn't just talking: they've built over 15,000 antennas and 25 million components in India since last year, all aimed at making networks more intelligent and efficient.
Their "AI for networks" approach uses artificial intelligence to help networks handle more users without extra spectrum and even cut down on energy use, which means lower operating costs for telecom operators.