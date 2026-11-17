ESA's Hera uses rectangular orbits around Didymos to study Dimorphos
ESA's Hera spacecraft is now orbiting the Didymos asteroid system, using a cool rectangular orbits technique that helps it safely navigate in super-low gravity.
Hera's main goal? To study Dimorphos, the asteroid that NASA slammed into back in 2022 to test if we could change an asteroid's path.
Hera to deploy CubeSats next month
For now, Hera is circling both asteroids to figure out what changed after NASA's impact.
Next month, it'll get even closer and send out tiny CubeSats for a deeper look at Dimorphos's structure and composition.
All this data will help scientists prep better ways to protect Earth from future space threats.