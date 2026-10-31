ETH Zurich builds sensor implant to manage type 2 diabetes
Technology
Researchers at ETH Zurich have built an electronic implant that helps control high blood sugar, and the research explores an alternative to conventional approaches to managing type 2 diabetes.
The device works with sensors that track glucose, and when levels get too high, it wirelessly kicks in to turn extra sugar into something the body can safely get rid of.
Mice glucose controlled untested in people
The implant kept diabetic mice's blood sugar in check without harming their bodies, and even helped them lose weight.
The team hopes to turn this technology into a medical device someday, but for now, it's still experimental and hasn't been tried on people yet.