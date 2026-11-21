ETH Zurich's FlexiQuad drone survives 25km/h head on collisions
ETH Zurich's new FlexiQuad drone is built to survive head-on collisions, literally.
Thanks to its flexible frame, it can take a hit at up to 25km/h and keep flying, unlike most drones that just break on impact.
FlexiQuad frame inspired by wings
FlexiQuad's frame borrows ideas from bird and insect wings, making it both bendy and tough.
It squeezes through tight spots and can even grab objects.
With speeds up to 80km/h and the ability to carry heavier loads, it's set for jobs like industrial inspections or search-and-rescue missions.
Researchers are now fine-tuning its controls so it can handle tricky environments even better.