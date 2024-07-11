In short Simplifying... In short Ethical hacker Montgomery reveals the dark web's grim realities, accessible via a tool called the Onion Router.

Ethical hacker exposes the dark web's unknown realities

By Akash Pandey 06:03 pm Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Renowned ethical hacker and cybersecurity expert, Ryan Montgomery, recently debunked common misconceptions about the dark web on the Shawn Ryan Show podcast. Contrary to popular belief, he clarified that the dark web is not a black market or open marketplace. He explained that only a fraction of internet's millions of webpages, databases, and servers are easily accessible via search engines like Google and Yahoo — known as the surface or open web — while the rest constitutes the dark web.

Navigation

Montgomery reveals how to access the dark web

Montgomery further explained how to access this hidden part of the internet. "Once you're connected to the dark web you still need to know where to go to visit these horrible websites," he said, likening it to a long string of letters and numbers ending in '.onion' instead of '.com.' He stated that these sites can only be accessed using a specific tool called the Onion Router, available for download from the TOR website.

Content distribution

Discussing dark web's disturbing content

The ethical hacker also referred to a resource known as the Hidden Wiki, which lists various types of websites along with their links on the dark web. According to Montgomery, these sites are filled with "horrible" content that includes counterfeit money and fake IDs among other things. He emphasized the disturbing nature of these websites, underscoring the dark web's notorious reputation.

Tracking criminals

Montgomery highlights traceable information used by criminals

While Montgomery has occasionally been compelled to search for "predators and pedophiles" on the dark web, he stated that this is not always necessary. He revealed that such individuals often leave traceable information such as their phone number, regular email address, or an IP address linked to multiple emails. In some cases, they even use their own face as their profile picture, making them easier to identify and track.