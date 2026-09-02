EU General Court rules Microsoft Edge not designated DMA gatekeeper
Technology
Microsoft just scored a win in Europe.
Opera tried to get the EU to label Microsoft as a "gatekeeper" in relation to Edge under strict new tech rules, but the General Court said no.
Even though Edge fits some Digital Markets Act (DMA) criteria, it wasn't seen as a must-have for businesses to reach users, so it dodged those extra regulations.
Court rejects Opera challenge on Edge
Opera argued Edge should face tougher rules, but the court agreed with the Commission that Microsoft made its case: Edge isn't a critical gateway.
This keeps things steady for Microsoft and shows the EU is sticking to its guns on how it applies these tech laws.
Fun fact: Opera and Microsoft have clashed before, including Microsoft facing a big antitrust fine in 2013 over browser choices.