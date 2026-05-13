EU pressure prompts Meta to allow 1-month free WhatsApp access
Technology
Meta is letting competing AI chatbots use WhatsApp for free, for one month.
This change comes as Meta faces pressure from European Union regulators, who want the company to play fair and open up its platform so everyone gets a shot.
Meta allowed paid access in March 2026
Meta's move follows criticism over its old policy, which blocked other AI assistants from WhatsApp on January 15, 2026.
After some pushback (and a bit of European Union nudging), Meta allowed paid access in March 2026 but is now offering it free, at least for a month, while it discusses commitments with EU antitrust regulators.