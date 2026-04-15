European Commission probes Meta over WhatsApp fees blocking AI chatbots Technology Apr 15, 2026

The European Union (EU) is pushing Meta to let other artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots use WhatsApp without charging them, after finding out Meta's new fees might be blocking competition.

The investigation started last year over concerns that WhatsApp's new terms were blocking AI chatbot providers from using a tool to communicate with customers.

Now, the commission says Meta's conduct appears to be an abuse of its dominant position and may seriously harm competition in the market for AI assistants.