Apple slams revived US bill aimed at curbing Big Tech

Privacy fears

Apple claims AICOA would undermine privacy, security, child safety

Apple has voiced strong opposition to the AICOA, claiming it would undermine privacy, security, and child safety protections. The company also said that the bill would make it harder for businesses to operate in the US. "We strongly disagree with the Senate's consideration of European-style regulation that would hamper innovation and force changes consumers never asked for," Apple said in a statement to MacRumors.