European Union blocks Meta plan charging AI chatbots for WhatsApp
The European Union has put a stop to Meta's idea of making AI chatbots pay to use WhatsApp.
After digging into the proposal, regulators said it broke antitrust rules by shutting out other AI assistants and limiting fair competition.
The decision landed today, April 15, 2026.
Teresa Ribera urges restored WhatsApp access
European Union antitrust chief Teresa Ribera called out Meta's move, saying just swapping old restrictions for new fees is still unfair when you're already a market giant.
The European Union wants things back the way they were before October 2025, meaning third-party AIs can rejoin WhatsApp without extra hurdles.
This is all part of Europe's bigger push to keep Big Tech in check and make sure everyone gets a fair shot, even if you're not one of the U.S.-based giants.