European Union blocks Meta plan charging AI chatbots for WhatsApp

Teresa Ribera urges restored WhatsApp access

European Union antitrust chief Teresa Ribera called out Meta's move, saying just swapping old restrictions for new fees is still unfair when you're already a market giant.

The European Union wants things back the way they were before October 2025, meaning third-party AIs can rejoin WhatsApp without extra hurdles.

This is all part of Europe's bigger push to keep Big Tech in check and make sure everyone gets a fair shot, even if you're not one of the U.S.-based giants.