Europe's Ariane 6 rocket completes its 3rd mission
Ariane 6 just pulled off its third mission, sending an Airbus satellite into polar orbit from French Guiana on Tuesday night.
This successful launch is a big deal for Europe, as it's part of the push to have more homegrown space options instead of depending so much on SpaceX.
Ariane 6 is now key for Europe
With delays hitting other rockets and SpaceX's Falcon 9 launching all the time, Ariane 6 is now key for Europe's plans—especially since it only debuted in July 2024.
The rocket will help with everything from weather forecasting to climate monitoring, and could even support a new European satellite network to rival Starlink.