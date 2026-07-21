Everyone Hates Elon stages London protest over Meta smart glasses
A UK activist group called Everyone Hates Elon is taking aim at Meta's AI-powered smart glasses, staging a protest in London with eye-catching spoof ads at bus stops.
One ad twists a Meta promo featuring Kylie Jenner into a skeleton with the tagline, "We're always watching," while another poster describes the glasses as a tool for constant surveillance.
The message? People are worried these high-tech specs could be recording without anyone noticing.
Activists urge stricter wearable tech rules
Activists say these smart glasses blur the line between regular eyewear and sneaky surveillance tools.
There's talk that future versions might collect even more data from your surroundings to boost their AI features.
While Meta has added things like LED lights to show when you're recording, critics argue it's not enough to protect privacy.
With gadgets like this getting more popular, the call for stronger rules around wearable tech is only growing louder.