Everyone Hates Elon stages London protest over Meta smart glasses

A UK activist group called Everyone Hates Elon is taking aim at Meta's AI-powered smart glasses, staging a protest in London with eye-catching spoof ads at bus stops.

One ad twists a Meta promo featuring Kylie Jenner into a skeleton with the tagline, "We're always watching," while another poster describes the glasses as a tool for constant surveillance.

The message? People are worried these high-tech specs could be recording without anyone noticing.