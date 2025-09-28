Amazon's hardware event on September 30: What to expect
What's the story
Amazon has announced its fall hardware event for September 30. The tech giant is expected to unveil a range of new products, including updated Echo speakers, a color Kindle Scribe, and revamped TVs. This event will be one of the first major showcases for Panos Panay, who joined Amazon in 2023 after heading Microsoft's Surface division.
Product speculation
New Echo speakers are likely
The invitation for Amazon's event features the familiar blue Echo ring, hinting at new Echo hardware. The standard Echo hasn't been updated since 2020, making a refresh due. There are also rumors of an upgrade for the Echo Studio, last refreshed in 2023. If you're looking to buy an Echo speaker, you may want to wait a week and see what Amazon has in store.
Kindle updates
Color Kindle Scribe and smaller Kindle
One of the teaser images for the event strongly hints at a color Kindle logo, along with a cryptic mention of "stroke of a pen." This has led to speculation about a color version of the Kindle Scribe, Amazon's E Ink tablet that works with a stylus. There are also rumors about a smaller Kindle, possibly called the Kindle Petit Color, which would deliver better colors than last year's Colorsoft.
Tech advancements
Vega OS and Alexa Plus
The event invite features what looks like a TV, sparking speculation about new Fire TV hardware. However, the bigger news might be Vega OS, a new operating system Amazon has been working on as a possible replacement for the Android-based Fire TV. If true, this would be the public's first real look at Vega OS on TVs. Amazon may also share updates on Alexa Plus, its next-generation AI assistant designed to rival Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.