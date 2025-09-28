Amazon's hardware event on September 30: What to expect

Amazon has announced its fall hardware event for September 30. The tech giant is expected to unveil a range of new products, including updated Echo speakers, a color Kindle Scribe, and revamped TVs. This event will be one of the first major showcases for Panos Panay, who joined Amazon in 2023 after heading Microsoft 's Surface division.

Product speculation New Echo speakers are likely The invitation for Amazon's event features the familiar blue Echo ring, hinting at new Echo hardware. The standard Echo hasn't been updated since 2020, making a refresh due. There are also rumors of an upgrade for the Echo Studio, last refreshed in 2023. If you're looking to buy an Echo speaker, you may want to wait a week and see what Amazon has in store.

Kindle updates Color Kindle Scribe and smaller Kindle One of the teaser images for the event strongly hints at a color Kindle logo, along with a cryptic mention of "stroke of a pen." This has led to speculation about a color version of the Kindle Scribe, Amazon's E Ink tablet that works with a stylus. There are also rumors about a smaller Kindle, possibly called the Kindle Petit Color, which would deliver better colors than last year's Colorsoft.