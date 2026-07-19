Meet Yang Zhilin, the mind behind China's Kimi K3 model

Zhilin studied at Tsinghua University before moving to Carnegie Mellon University in the US, one of the world's top AI research institutes.

He completed his PhD in just four years under renowned AI researcher Russ Salakhutdinov.

His academic work earned him a reputation as a rising star in machine learning, with Salakhutdinov recently describing him as "absolutely brilliant" while congratulating him on Kimi K3's success.