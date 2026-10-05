Ex-Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon to testify at NYC AI hearing
What's the story
Jacob Coxon, a former researcher at Anthropic, is set to testify at an upcoming New York City Council hearing. He has raised serious concerns about the dangers of advanced artificial intelligence (AI). His testimony will come as part of a broader legislative effort by city officials who want more say in regulating this technology. The move comes amid growing pressure on local policymakers to address potential risks and harms associated with AI use.
AI risks
Coxon's alarming statements on AI risks
Coxon left Anthropic last month and has since made alarming public statements about the potential dangers of advanced AI development.
He claimed that those working on this technology "earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade," and accused companies like Anthropic and OpenAI of "gambling with our lives."
His testimony is likely to provide lawmakers with an insider's perspective as they consider potential safeguards against these risks.
Expert testimonies
Other witnesses and industry representatives expected at hearing
Along with Coxon, former Google DeepMind researcher Alex Turner and Daniel Kokotajlo, a former OpenAI researcher now heading the AI Futures Project, are also likely to testify.
They will be questioned along with policy and safety representatives from major AI companies such as Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Meta.
The hearing is part of a larger legislative push at City Hall aimed at strengthening regulations around this rapidly evolving technology.
Regulatory measures
Proposed regulations and challenges for NYC lawmakers
The proposed regulations include giving AI whistleblowers a share of any fines or penalties recovered from companies after reported violations.
Other measures would allow people harmed by AI systems to sue developers in certain cases.
Another proposal calls for independent third-party audits of some AI systems before they can be deployed in the city.
These efforts could test how far a municipal government can go in regulating companies operating within this rapidly evolving national industry.