Experts at The Hindu Dialogues say AI widens healthcare access
At The Hindu's Sustainability Dialogues 2026, experts shared how AI is shaking up health care: from smarter medical imaging to better disease screening in underserved areas.
Richa Pant, Director, Research, Deep Tek, pointed out that AI is helping reach larger populations, especially where there is a severe shortage of radiologists and other specialists, while a Tamil Nadu study showed that implementing AI in TB screening in six districts of Tamil Nadu could help reach more people.
AI frees doctors, needs data safeguards
AI isn't about replacing doctors: it's about giving them more time for patients and making care more personal.
Reuben Fernandes, Founder & CEO, Skyfire Applied Intelligence Pvt. Limited (Atom360), highlighted how tech like mobile-based cancer screening could reach more people.
Meanwhile, A. Hariharan, Associate Professor, Department of Transfusion Medicine, Saveetha Medical College, SIMATS, said we need clearer rules to protect patient data and help doctors get comfortable with these new tools, so AI stays ethical and safe for everyone.