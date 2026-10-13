Experts at The Hindu Dialogues say AI widens healthcare access

At The Hindu's Sustainability Dialogues 2026, experts shared how AI is shaking up health care: from smarter medical imaging to better disease screening in underserved areas.

Richa Pant, Director, Research, Deep Tek, pointed out that AI is helping reach larger populations, especially where there is a severe shortage of radiologists and other specialists, while a Tamil Nadu study showed that implementing AI in TB screening in six districts of Tamil Nadu could help reach more people.