Eye drops could reduce need for reading glasses: Study
Technology
A new study shared at the ESCRS Congress shows that simple eye drops could help people with presbyopia—age-related trouble seeing up close—reduce their dependence on reading glasses.
Over 700 participants used drops with pilocarpine and diclofenac twice a day.
Drops improved near vision noticeably
Researchers in Buenos Aires found that just an hour after using the drops, people's near vision improved noticeably.
Higher doses led to even better results.
Non-invasive option for presbyopia
Instead of relying on glasses or surgery, these eye drops offer a low-key, non-invasive option for anyone not keen on medical procedures.
It's a promising step for making everyday life easier as we age.