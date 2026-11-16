FAA approves Sierra Space Dream Chaser landing for spring 2027
Dream Chaser, a space plane built by Sierra Space, just got official landing approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its first big flight in spring 2027.
This means it will be able to touch down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida or Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Sierra Space representatives wrote on X, "Thank you to the FAA for its collaboration and support of commercial space innovation," on Monday (Nov. 9).
NASA selects Dream Chaser for cargo
Dream Chaser has been in the works for more than 20 years, originally meant to fly astronauts, but after missing out on a NASA contract in 2014, it pivoted to hauling cargo.
By 2016, NASA selected the company to conduct at least six uncrewed cargo flights to the ISS.
After some rocket changes and delays, this FAA approval finally puts Dream Chaser back on track for its long-awaited debut.