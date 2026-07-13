FAA clears SpaceX for Starship flights after May booster crash
Technology
SpaceX just got the FAA's go-ahead to launch Starship flights again, following a May crash where the Super Heavy booster failed and splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.
After an investigation, SpaceX tweaked its engine startup process and fixed issues with heat effects and alarm settings, basically making sure things run smoother next time.
Starship launch carries 20 Starlink satellites
The next Starship launch is set for July 16, carrying 20 new third-generation Starlink satellites that promise faster speeds with laser connections.
Cool bonus: six satellites will snap pictures of the rocket during flight, and all will burn up soon after deployment.
This comes amid the aftermath of SpaceX's IPO, with reusable rockets and global internet still at the heart of its big plans.