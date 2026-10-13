Facebook launches 'Your Algorithm' to control feed and Reels
Facebook just dropped a new feature called "Your Algorithm," letting you take charge of what shows up in your feed and Reels.
Instead of the usual mystery recommendations, you can now use plain language to tell Facebook which topics you're into, and how much you want to see them.
It's all about making your scrolling feel more personal and less random.
Three-dot menu adds interest options
You'll spot the option in the updated three-dot menu on posts, where you can tap "Interested" or "Not interested."
Your choices help shape your future feed, and sometimes Facebook might ask a quick follow-up to get it just right.
This is part of Meta's bigger push for personalization, after rolling out similar features on Instagram and Threads, so users have more say over their social media experience across all their favorite platforms.