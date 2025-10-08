Facebook now shows you Reels based on your preferences

User empowerment

Users can now select 'Not interested' on Reel

The updated algorithm will allow users to indicate their disinterest in certain types of videos by selecting "Not Interested" on a Reel or flagging a comment. This feedback will then be used by the recommendations engine to adjust accordingly. The update also focuses on prioritizing fresh content, promising to show users 50% more Reels uploaded on the same day they are scrolling through.