Facebook now shows you Reels based on your preferences
What's the story
Meta has announced a major update to its Facebook algorithm, aimed at giving users more control over the Reels they see. The new features include AI-powered search suggestions, friend bubbles, and an improved "Save" function to collect favorite Reels and posts in one place. The changes are part of Meta's effort to improve user experience and address complaints about unwanted content on the platform.
User empowerment
Users can now select 'Not interested' on Reel
The updated algorithm will allow users to indicate their disinterest in certain types of videos by selecting "Not Interested" on a Reel or flagging a comment. This feedback will then be used by the recommendations engine to adjust accordingly. The update also focuses on prioritizing fresh content, promising to show users 50% more Reels uploaded on the same day they are scrolling through.
Additions
AI-powered search suggestions
The algorithm update also brings AI-powered search suggestions for Facebook Reels. These will recommend queries to help users explore more content on topics they like, much like TikTok's gray suggestions at the bottom of videos. Another new feature is friend bubbles on Reels and in the main feed, letting users see which posts their friends have liked.