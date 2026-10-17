Fake WhatsApp Messenger records over 500,000 downloads on Google Play
Technology
A lookalike WhatsApp app has quietly gathered over 500,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, even though it's not the real deal.
Discovered by a Reddit user, this fake WhatsApp Messenger uses visual elements associated with the original app, including its icon and screenshots, along with similar listing text, which could make it harder for users to identify the difference.
It's still up for download, and so far, Google hasn't responded.
WhatsApp LLC has over 10B downloads
The genuine WhatsApp comes from WhatsApp LLC, sports an Editor's Choice badge, and has over 10 billion downloads, a huge difference from the fake.