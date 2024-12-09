This platform serves as LinkedIn for the LGBTQ+ community
Famm, a discovery platform for queer-owned brands, has launched a new social networking app, Famm Connect. The LinkedIn-like app aims to create an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ professionals and business owners, to connect and collaborate. It comes with a feed to share posts, direct messaging, and tools to manage connections. The app is now available on iOS and Android devices.
It addresses challenges faced by LGBTQ+ professionals
The launch of Famm Connect is especially important considering the discrimination and biases that LGBTQ+ people often face in workplaces. Mainstream networks may not be able to address these particular challenges, making it difficult for the users to find support. The new platform hopes to offer a better alternative where the users can connect with people who understand their experiences and celebrate their identity openly.
Unique features and future plans
Famm Connect also adds "Open to" tags that users can attach to their profiles, showing their intentions for using the app. This feature is designed to encourage meaningful interactions between users. The platform also plans to provide business listings for queer-owned businesses (around 1.4 million such businesses are operating in the US). They are free at the moment but premium business profiles will be available soon at $20/month or $200/year.
Enhancements and accessibility
Famm Connect is also working on features like a section for in-person networking events, job listings, and sponsored posts. The app is free to download but works on an invite-only basis with unlimited referrals.