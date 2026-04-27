FarEye launches pilot AI tool in Noida to streamline dispatching

PILOT keeps humans in the loop

PILOT isn't just about automation: it keeps humans in the loop for smoother workflows.

It plans delivery routes in under 15 minutes, taking traffic and weather into account, and even handles driver schedules plus real-time updates through SMS or WhatsApp.

FarEye says this tech could slash delivery costs by nearly 18% and make dispatchers five times more productive, while also cutting down on losses from failed deliveries due to manual mistakes.