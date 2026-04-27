FarEye launches pilot AI tool in Noida to streamline dispatching
FarEye just dropped a new AI tool called PILOT in Noida, and it's set to make life way easier for delivery dispatchers.
Instead of spending 10 hours juggling routes and paperwork, dispatchers can now get the job done in about 1 hour.
PILOT uses 11 smart AI agents to handle everything from planning routes and managing drivers to fixing delivery issues and sorting invoices.
PILOT keeps humans in the loop
PILOT isn't just about automation: it keeps humans in the loop for smoother workflows.
It plans delivery routes in under 15 minutes, taking traffic and weather into account, and even handles driver schedules plus real-time updates through SMS or WhatsApp.
FarEye says this tech could slash delivery costs by nearly 18% and make dispatchers five times more productive, while also cutting down on losses from failed deliveries due to manual mistakes.