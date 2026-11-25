FCA warns Meta's Muse could trigger UK financial rules
Meta is getting some side-eye from UK regulators for its new AI tool, Muse.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) says if Meta's AI starts handling regulated financial services, such as financial advice, payment services and financial promotions, it'll need to follow strict rules.
For now, Muse won't access your banking data or offer personal financial advice in the UK but that could change down the line.
Muse has over 10 million downloads
The FCA is reminding everyone to be careful about sharing personal information with AI tools and to know their rights if something goes wrong.
Meta hopes to eventually link Muse with UK banking services once it gets the green light from regulators.
Since launching in the US this September, Muse has already racked up over 10 million downloads, so it's definitely one to watch as tech and finance keep colliding.