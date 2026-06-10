February 6, 2027 'ring of fire' solar eclipse leaves ring

From Easter Island to West Africa

The show kicks off southwest of Easter Island and sweeps through southern Chile, Argentina (especially the Patagonian plains), Uruguay, and a tiny sliver of Brazil.

If you're near El Maiten, Esquel, or Trevelin in Argentina, you'll have some of the clearest skies for watching, plus nearly 8 minutes of "ring of fire" at its peak over the Pacific.

After crossing the Atlantic, people in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria can catch it near sunset (just watch out for Saharan dust).

And don't forget: always use proper eclipse glasses to protect your eyes!