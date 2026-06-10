February 6, 2027 'ring of fire' solar eclipse leaves ring
Get ready for a "ring of fire" solar eclipse on February 6, 2027!
During this rare event, the Moon will be too far from Earth to block the Sun completely, leaving a glowing ring in the sky.
The eclipse will stretch across more than 14484km and promises some pretty stunning views.
From Easter Island to West Africa
The show kicks off southwest of Easter Island and sweeps through southern Chile, Argentina (especially the Patagonian plains), Uruguay, and a tiny sliver of Brazil.
If you're near El Maiten, Esquel, or Trevelin in Argentina, you'll have some of the clearest skies for watching, plus nearly 8 minutes of "ring of fire" at its peak over the Pacific.
After crossing the Atlantic, people in Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria can catch it near sunset (just watch out for Saharan dust).
And don't forget: always use proper eclipse glasses to protect your eyes!