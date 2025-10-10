Next Article
Figure AI unveils Figure 03, a humanoid robot for real-world jobs
Technology
Figure AI just introduced Figure 03, their newest humanoid robot built for real-world jobs.
Designed for mass production, Figure 03 can handle tasks in homes, warehouses, and hotels, thanks to its Helix AI system that helps it learn from people and adapt on the go.
Safety gets a big upgrade here
Safety gets a big upgrade here—Figure 03 uses soft, washable materials and eliminates exposed machined parts.
It's 9% lighter than the previous model, has cameras with a 60% wider field of view, and better sound recognition.
Figure AI plans to make 12,000 units a year at their San Jose facility, ramping up to 100,000 units over four years, aiming to bring robots into everyday life in a practical way.