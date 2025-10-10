Figure AI unveils Figure 03, a humanoid robot for real-world jobs

Safety gets a big upgrade here

Safety gets a big upgrade here—Figure 03 uses soft, washable materials and eliminates exposed machined parts.

It's 9% lighter than the previous model, has cameras with a 60% wider field of view, and better sound recognition.

Figure AI plans to make 12,000 units a year at their San Jose facility, ramping up to 100,000 units over four years, aiming to bring robots into everyday life in a practical way.