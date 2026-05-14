Figure AI's humanoid completes 8-hour warehouse shift using Helix-02 AI

According to Figure AI's CEO Brett Adcock, people usually handle a package every 3 seconds, and the robot approached that speed. There were some slower moments and quick pauses, but overall, this is a huge step toward robots reliably doing industrial jobs without breaks.

Robot self-diagnoses and summons backup

If something went wrong during the test, the robot could diagnose itself and call for backup from its fleet; no human help needed.

This kind of tech shows how close we're getting to robots that can handle real-world work all by themselves.