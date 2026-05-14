Figure AI's humanoid completes 8-hour warehouse shift using Helix-02 AI
Figure AI just pulled off a big milestone: its humanoid robot worked a full 8-hour warehouse shift, all on its own.
The live demo on X showed the bot using Helix-02 AI to move delivery packages onto a conveyor belt—way longer than the 1-hour tests they'd done before.
Brett Adcock: robot neared 3s pace
According to Figure AI's CEO Brett Adcock, people usually handle a package every 3 seconds, and the robot approached that speed.
There were some slower moments and quick pauses, but overall, this is a huge step toward robots reliably doing industrial jobs without breaks.
Robot self-diagnoses and summons backup
If something went wrong during the test, the robot could diagnose itself and call for backup from its fleet; no human help needed.
This kind of tech shows how close we're getting to robots that can handle real-world work all by themselves.