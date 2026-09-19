Figure's robot used index for chores in 30 California homes
Technology
A humanoid robot from Figure was sent into 30 unfamiliar homes across California, handling chores like making beds and tidying living rooms.
What's wild? It didn't learn on the spot: it used skills picked up from a big dataset of human behaviors (called Index), letting it adapt to new places right away.
Robot pretraining produced majority task success
Thanks to its pretraining, the robot finished over half its tasks successfully (much better than robots without that background).
While it's still a research project, this experiment hints at a future where robots can help out at home without tons of custom training.
That could mean smarter, more flexible helpers in everyday life sooner than we think.