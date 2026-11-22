Finnish study of 260 children links screen time to cognition
Turns out, spending time on screens as a kid could boost your brainpower later on.
A Finnish study tracked 260 kids ages 8 to 16 and found that those with more screen exposure ended up with higher overall cognition scores and faster reaction times on two working-memory tasks by age 16.
This challenges the usual idea that all screen time is bad for growing minds.
Type of activity matters for cognition
Researchers noticed it's not just about how much time you spend on screens, but what you do with them.
Video games and certain digital activities seemed to help cognitive skills, while unsupervised physical activity, especially in boys, was sometimes linked to lower scores.
The takeaway? Balance matters, and thoughtful screen use could actually be a win for your brain.