First black hole Cygnus X-1 fires jets like 10,000 suns Technology Apr 16, 2026

Cygnus X-1, the first black hole ever found, is making headlines again, this time for shooting out jets as powerful as 10,000 suns.

Located 7,000 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus, this black hole has kept scientists curious for 60 years.

Using global radio telescopes, researchers led by Steve Prabu discovered that these jets are shaped by both the black hole's own disk and strong winds from its companion star.