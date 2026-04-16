First black hole Cygnus X-1 fires jets like 10,000 suns
Cygnus X-1, the first black hole ever found, is making headlines again, this time for shooting out jets as powerful as 10,000 suns.
Located 7,000 light-years away in the constellation Cygnus, this black hole has kept scientists curious for 60 years.
Using global radio telescopes, researchers led by Steve Prabu discovered that these jets are shaped by both the black hole's own disk and strong winds from its companion star.
Cygnus X-1 jets expel 10% energy
The team found that Cygnus X-1 blasts out about 10% of the energy it pulls in through these dramatic jets.
Professor James Miller-Jones explained that this helps us understand how black holes grow and change their surroundings.
The study also gives us a better idea of how black holes help shape galaxies and influence what happens across the universe.