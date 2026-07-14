Fitbit Air receives 1st firmware update that installs in minutes
Technology
Fitbit Air just got its first firmware update, the first post-launch firmware update is now rolling out as of July 13.
If you have the device, you'll see a "Device update" card in your Today feed or on the Google Health app.
The best part? It installs in minutes and doesn't need to be plugged in.
Fixes improve tracking during connectivity drops
The update contains bug fixes and general improvements.
Firmware versions look a bit different depending on whether you're using iOS (20001.253.2) or Android (67.20001.253.2), but it's all about improving real-time exercise tracking and making the app more responsive during connectivity drops, so your workouts get logged reliably even if your connection hiccups.