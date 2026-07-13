Five Indian students win gold at 56th International Physics Olympiad
Big win for India! All five students representing the country at the 56th International Physics Olympiad in Colombia brought home gold medals.
Out of 381 participants from 87 countries, India shared the top spot with teams like Russia, China, and South Korea, making this a proud moment for young science fans everywhere.
Mentors and training credited for success
The winning squad: Kansisk Jain (Pune), Riddhesh Bendale (Indore), Rishit Garg (Delhi), Shresth Suraiya (Mumbai), and Svait Joshi (Ahmedabad) put in months of tough prep with advanced classes and lab sessions.
Their mentors, Professor Anwesh Mazumdar and Dr. Leena Joshi, plus scientific observers Professor Ananda Dasgupta and Nisha Kelkar, played a big part in guiding them to this achievement.
The Principal Scientific Adviser's office even gave them a special shout-out for showing just how far young Indian talent can go on the world stage.