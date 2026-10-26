Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke launches Entire AI coding platform
Entire just dropped today. It's a developer platform built by former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke, and it's all about making AI-powered coding smoother.
Running on a decentralized Git network, Entire wants to fix the outages that sometimes hit when lots of AI coding happens on big platforms like GitHub.
Trails replaces pull requests
Instead of old-school pull requests, you get Trails, where AI checks your code in real time and gives you an easy heads-up display for merging.
Git hosting loads up to 89 times faster than on GitHub (thanks to that decentralized setup), and its Continuous Memory feature cuts down token usage by up to 71%.
Plus, with global hosting starting in the US India, Australia, and the European Union, teams can keep their workflows speedy no matter where they are.