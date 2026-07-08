Former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke launches Entire to decentralize Git

Entire provides unlimited mirroring and integrations

Entire is fast, handling up to 570,000 clones and over 2 million pushes an hour, way ahead of rivals like Cursor Origin.

You can easily mirror your GitHub repos here with no rate limits, and tools like Blame and Review give you deeper insights into code changes.

There's even a "semantic memory layer" that catches mistakes from coding agents.

It works with Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, and Copilot, plus servers are set up in the US the E.U. and Australia.

If you're curious to try it out, there's a waitlist for early access.