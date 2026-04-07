Former Meta engineer probed over 30,000 private Facebook photos

Suspect arrested amid Meta security scrutiny

The suspect was arrested in November 2025 for unauthorized computer access and is out on bail and must next report to police in May 2026 as investigations continue.

This comes after a string of security issues for Meta, including big fines in Europe and jurors found Meta and Google had intentionally built addictive social media platforms that harmed a young woman's mental health, but the company says it's working to boost its security game.