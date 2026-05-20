Fortnite returns to Apple's App Store for iPhone and iPad
Technology
After nearly six years away, Fortnite has returned to the App Store for iPhone and iPad users.
The game was originally pulled in 2020 when Epic Games tried to dodge Apple's commission fees, leading to a lengthy legal fight.
Now, thanks to growing global pressure on Apple's App Store rules, especially from the EU, Japan, and the UK, Epic is bringing Fortnite back for players (except those in Australia, where legal issues are still ongoing).
Apple says regulators watching commission policies
Apple recently told the US Supreme Court that regulators worldwide are watching its commission policies closely, echoing Epic's push for more transparency.
Fortnite also relaunched on Android via Google Play in March, so gamers on both major mobile platforms can jump back in.