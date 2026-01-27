French MPs approve bill banning social media for under-15s

Legislative backing

Bill passes with significant support

The bill received overwhelming support in the National Assembly, with lawmakers voting 116 to 23 in favor. It will now go to the Senate for consideration before potentially returning to the National Assembly for a final vote. The legislation is part of President Emmanuel Macron's push against social media, which he has blamed for youth violence. He wants France to follow Australia, which enforced the world-first ban for under-16s on social media platforms in December.