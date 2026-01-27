French MPs approve bill banning social media for under-15s
What's the story
France's National Assembly has backed a bill to ban children under the age of 15 from using social media. The move comes amid rising concerns over online bullying, grooming, and mental health issues among minors. The proposed legislation would prohibit access to both dedicated social networks and "social networking functionalities" within larger platforms, reflecting growing public concern over the impact of social media on young people.
Legislative backing
Bill passes with significant support
The bill received overwhelming support in the National Assembly, with lawmakers voting 116 to 23 in favor. It will now go to the Senate for consideration before potentially returning to the National Assembly for a final vote. The legislation is part of President Emmanuel Macron's push against social media, which he has blamed for youth violence. He wants France to follow Australia, which enforced the world-first ban for under-16s on social media platforms in December.
Legislative rationale
Lawmaker emphasizes need for social media regulation
Lawmaker Laure Miller, who presented the bill, stressed the need for a clear societal boundary against social media. She said "social media is not harmless," and highlighted its negative impact on children such as less reading, sleeping and more comparison with peers. The proposed law also extends an existing ban on smartphones in junior and middle schools to high schools. A 2024 survey found that 73% of the public supported a ban on social media access for those under 15.