FTC probes AI chatbots over potential privacy risks
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) plans to study how AI chatbots—think ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Meta's bots—handle your data.
They're especially worried about how these tools might affect kids' privacy and safety online.
This comes after rising concerns, including a lawsuit that linked ChatGPT to a student's death.
Chatbot makers to share user data collection methods
The FTC will use its authority to demand info from top chatbot makers, digging into how they collect and use user data.
Commissioner Melissa Holyoak says this review matters for spotting online threats to children, like privacy issues or harmful interactions.
The White House is backing innovation but also pushing for smart rules so tech moves forward safely for everyone.