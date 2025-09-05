Amazon's AI workspace tool Quick Suite is now rolling out
Amazon is rolling out Quick Suite, its new AI-powered workspace tool, now being tested by companies like BMW and Intuit.
The suite blends Amazon QuickSight's business smarts with the Q Business chatbot and introduces Quick Flows for automating tasks using plain language.
Originally set for a mid-July launch, it's now expected to launch this September.
The suite includes customizable AI agents and ready-made workflows
Quick Suite brings together AWS's AI tools and a smart research agent that pulls reports from different data sources.
You get ready-made workflows, customizable AI agents, and easy integration with platforms like Jira for team projects.
Early testers love how simple it is to use but mention some hiccups with cloud permissions and data access.
Amazon's Quick Suite goes up against Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce
With Quick Suite, Amazon is stepping up its game against Microsoft, Google, OpenAI, and Salesforce in the race for smarter enterprise software.
It's a big move beyond just cloud services—aimed at making workplace collaboration smoother and more AI-driven for modern teams.