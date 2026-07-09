Gamers rally to save physical PlayStation game discs
What's the story
An online petition against Sony's decision to end the production of physical disks for PlayStation games has garnered over 240,000 signatures. The campaign, initiated by Canadian retailer PNP Games on Change.org, implores Sony to continue producing physical game disks beyond 2028. The move comes after Sony announced its plan to stop making physical disks and go fully digital from January 2028.
Cultural impact
Petition stresses cultural significance of physical disks
The petition, titled "Don't Kill the Disc," stresses the importance of physical disks in preserving gaming culture. It highlights how these tangible items allow players to own, collect, trade, or lend their PlayStation games. The campaign also warns that an all-digital future could jeopardize ownership and leave players with access that can be revoked by platforms.
Economic impact
Economic impact also addressed in petition
The petition also highlights the potential economic fallout of Sony's decision. It says an all-digital future could erase an entire industry that supports retailers, distributors, manufacturers, warehousing, and logistics. This change could threaten thousands of jobs and countless small businesses while taking away consumer choice. Despite these concerns, PNP Games clarified that they are not against digital sales but only against making it the sole option.
Defense
Sony stands by decision, citing consumer preference shift
In the face of criticism, Sony has defended its decision. Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said the change was made "in response to shifting trends in consumer preference." He added that the company is adapting to a market where digital media far outpaces physical disks. According to Ampere analyst Piers Harding-Rolls, PlayStation console full-game sales were 13% digital in 2013 and nearly 80% by 2025.